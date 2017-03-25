No non-teaching assignments for J&K teachers

The Jammu & Kashmir government has barred school teachers from non-teaching assignments including elections, census and other off-beat duties within the education department.

Education minister Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said that nearly 80 per cent of the teachers deployed as booth level officers have been exempted from election duties during the Lok Sabha byelections in Srinagar and Anantnag.

“To end this practice here too, the decision would be conveyed to the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu.”

