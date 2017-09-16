No nod for GM mustard cultivation: Govt to SC

The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that it had not granted approval for commercial cultivation of the Genetically Modified (GM) mustard crop and no plantation will take place without its nod. Additional Solicitor-General P S Narsimha told a bench headed by CJI Dipak Misra that a sub-committee in the Rajya Sabha had submitted its report but the government had not taken a decision on its recommendations. “The report is being considered by the government and no decision has been taken as of now on the recommendations,” he said.

He added, “We will not leave any stone unturned. We will look into the report of the sub-committee and then only any decision will be taken. The petitioners are trying to scare the people but I am making the statement that everything will be looked into and not a single step will be taken till the government grants its approval.” ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App