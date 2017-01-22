No need of resolution for return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley: SOS International

Jammu: Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of All Migrant Employees Association hold a protest demonstration outside the Relief Commissioner’s Office against clashes at different places in the Valley in Jammu on Monday. File photo/ PTI Jammu: Kashmiri Pandits under the banner of All Migrant Employees Association hold a protest demonstration outside the Relief Commissioner’s Office against clashes at different places in the Valley in Jammu on Monday. File photo/ PTI

Terming the resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to Valley as “laughable”, SOS International, an organisation of displaced persons of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on Sunday said that such an intervention should have been made for the PoK refugees living in extreme misery.

“If a resolution is required, it is for PoK refugees who have been living their lives under extreme misery for last 7 decades, but none of the MLAs have cared about it in Jammu and Kashmir,” Chairman, SOS International (SOSi), Rajiv Chuni said at a rally.

“PoK refugees were promised that they will be rehabilitated in their ancestral places but they have not been given refugee status even after the lapse of 7 decades. There is a need to provide succor to PoK refugees who have seen very tough times and they can not go back. The process of ditching PoK refugees is still rampant and MLAs are adding fuel to fire by instigating their emotions because they are the foremost victims of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Chuni also criticised the recent resolution passed by Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council for creating a conducive atmosphere for return of displaced Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley. “There was no need to bring such resolution for the return of KPs to Kashmir Valley as they are very much part and parcel of Kashmir. The fact is that the government is itself encouraging KPs to remain outside the Valley by providing them royal treatment..,” he said.