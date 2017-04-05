No need for Dy CM post in Haryana: Birender Singh

Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan at Parliament house during the monsoon session in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI7_21_2016_000099A) Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Samajwadi Party member Jaya Bachchan at Parliament house during the monsoon session in New Delhi on Thursday. PTI Photo by Kamal Singh(PTI7_21_2016_000099A)

Amid speculation of appointment of a Deputy Chief Minister and reshuffling in the state cabinet following activities of dissident BJP MLAs, Union minister Birender Singh said Tuesday there was no need for the post of Deputy CM for a small state like Haryana.

“There is no issue of Deputy CM as of now. Officially, there is no such thing,” Birender Singh said at Kaithal where he had gone to attend a function of Chhotu Ram Vichar Manch. Grandson of peasant leader Chhotu Ram, Birender Singh is a towering Jat leader in Haryana.

Speculation has been rife for the past few days suggest that state’s Finance Minister Captain Abhimanyu could be appointed as Deputy CM in an attempt to woo the Jats, who had recently launched a long agitation demanding reservation in government jobs.

The BJP is also facing a strong pressure group of its MLAs in the state. Even Birender Singh’s wife and Uchana Kalan MLA Prem Lata has been attending meetings of this group. Sources say Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh’s supporter MLAs, mainly from southern Haryana, are also part of this camp.

“Whatever I have come to know is that there is no issue (related) to the Chief Minister. The MLAs want their works should be done timely. They are neither against party nor the CM. The MLAs are little worried over the functioning (of the government),” said Birender Singh, who himself has been dreaming to become Chief Minister of the state for the past almost three decades. The MLAs of the pressure group, whose number is stated 16, want to called themselves as “reformers not the rebels”. These MLAs have been stating they were not being given “due respect” in the government and “officials not listening to them.

Many say that the intense “infighting” in the state BJP unit has led to speculations about reshuffling in the state cabinet.

However, the ‘dissident’ MLAs feel that such talks may be an attempt to woo their group members. There is growing feeling among the dissidents’ camp that such speculations may harm their unity as few members may join the “government camp” because such reports give them hope of cabinet berths.

Unfazed by such reports, the leader of 16 BJP MLAs, Randhir Kapriwas, said, “Our campaign for good government would continue.”

Whatsoever, the intense talks of reshuffling in the state cabinet continue to distress BJP leaders in the state. “We don’t how it became a media news event,” said Subhash Barala, state president BJP. Speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday, Barala said, “There is no proposal to appoint a Deputy CM or reshuffle the state cabinet.”

The speculation about the appointment of a Deputy CM and reshuffling in the cabinet started when a section in the party starting claiming that “the change in the state leadership is imminent because of increasing dissident activities against the current leadership in the state”.

However, a supporter of Abhimanyu said such speculation were being spread by his opponents “to block his promotion in the government”.

A senior BJP leader admitted the party has not been able to resolve the issue of “dissidents” till now. “Even the Jat agitation is yet to be resolved fully as it has just been postponed. It’s size has enlarged this time. It can be revived again,” added the BJP leader.

Further, according to the BJP leader, the party government has already completed its half of the term but has not much to show as its achievements except the issues like improvement in the sex ratio, educated panchayats and online transfers in education department. “In such circumstances, any theory can been speculated easily,” added the leader. Though, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been claiming that there was no dissatisfaction among party MLAs.

