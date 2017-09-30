No need for confrontation over border dispute: Rajnath Singh

Home Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with ITBP personnel at the border outpost in Mana, Uttarakhand on Friday. (Photo: PTI) Home Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with ITBP personnel at the border outpost in Mana, Uttarakhand on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that situations like Doklam would henceforth be sorted out through structured dialogue and a positive environment would be created to avoid confrontations.

The Home Minister made the statement on the sidelines of an event at the ITBP border outpost at Mana, the last Indian village near the Sino-Indian border in Uttarakhand.

“There are perceptional differences between China and India over the border. All these things can be sorted out easily through a continuous, structural dialogue. If the two countries create a positive atmosphere and continue structured dialogue, there is no reason why the border problem can’t be solved with time,” Singh said.

Singh was answering questions over frequent standoffs and clashes between Indian and Chinese forces over border disputes. He responded to questions on the Doklam standoff and transgressions in the Barahoti area of Uttarakhand. “The Doklam standoff you saw was diffused with dialogue without any incidents. Similarly other disputes will also be sorted out. Seema vivad ko lekar kisi confrontational situation ki na zarurat hai na sambhavana (There is neither any need nor any possibility of confrontations over border dispute),” Singh said.

The Home Minister will visit the Rimkhim ITBP post close to the Barahoti area. On July 25, even as the Doklam standoff continued, transgression by Chinese PLA soldiers was reported in Barahoti. Last year, the Chinese also made an air transgression when their choppers came inside Indian territory and flew back after a survey.

Speaking to ITBP personnel, Singh said that the government was doing everything to make their work environment better and to provide them all necessary facilities.

When he learnt that about 1,600 promotions were effected recently in ITBP, he said, “It should be in thousands. I have always supported and pushed promotions as I have learnt that there is stagnation in the force.”

The force raised issues including GST on goods sold to personnel in the ITBP canteen. ITBP IG H S Goraya told Rajnath that goods in the canteen had become expensive as they were not getting the exemptions available earlier. The minister said he would look into the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App