No Muslim groups consulted over triple talaq law: Govt

The law makes instantaneous pronouncement of talaq or talaq-e-biddat a cognisable, non-bailable offence (File) The law makes instantaneous pronouncement of talaq or talaq-e-biddat a cognisable, non-bailable offence (File)

No Muslim groups were consulted before framing a law on triple talaq, the Ministry of Law and Justice told Lok Sabha Wednesday. Earlier, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had said the government had sought suggestions from various people before framing the law.

In reply to a question by Trinamool MP Prasun Banerjee on which Muslim groups if any had been consulted, MoS (Law and Justice) P P Chaudhry replied that none was consulted. The law makes instantaneous pronouncement of talaq or talaq-e-biddat a cognisable, non-bailable offence.

The law was passed by the Union cabinet last week following a Supreme Court order pronouncing it invalid. Muslim groups have been up in arms against it with the Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind saying that regardless of what the legal position is, instantaneous triple talaq would continue to happen in Muslim society.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App