No move to impose beef ban in Meghalaya: BJP

The BJP on Tuesday termed as “false and malicious untruth” reports that it wants to impose a ban on beef in Meghalaya as another party leader in the state quit protesting the Centre’s controversial notification on cattle. The party said any such decision is for the state government to take. Nalin Kohli, who is Meghalaya in-charge for the BJP, blamed the Congress for spreading this “malicious untruth” and accused it of communalising the political agenda in the state going to polls next year. The North Garo Hills district BJP president, Bachu Marak, had yesterday resigned from the party over the Centre’s ban on the sale of cattle in markets for slaughter.
“I cannot compromise on the sentiments of the Garos. As a Garo, it is my responsibility to protect the interest of my community. Beef eating is part of our culture and tradition. Imposition of BJP’s non-secular ideology on us is not acceptable,” Bachu said after the resignation.
Kohli said the party “welcomed” his resignation as it was going to take disciplinary action against him as he and some others were working to sabotage its prospects.
Consumption of beef is common in much of the north eastern states and the saffron party, whose many leaders are vocal against beef-eating, has been accused by its rivals of working to impose a ban in the region as well.
“The dirty tricks department of the Congress is trying to communalise the agenda with a false and malicious untruth that the BJP wants to impose a beef ban on the state of Meghalya.
“Nothing is farther from the truth since under our constitutional scheme, the central government cannot encroach on the area of what a state government has to decide,” Kohli said.
The BJP’s single point agenda for Meghalaya is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’ and it is gearing up to contest the assembly elections on this positive agenda of development, he said.
It will also expose “rampant corruption, unfulfilled promises and lack of development” under the Congress government of Mukul Sangma, he said.
He accused the Congress of running away from a debate on its performance.
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:51 pmMeghalaya public should be warned against the BJP. This party is a chameleon. Right now before election it will say it has no plans to ban beef but once in power, it will impose beef ban to implement its North Indian brahminical agenda on Meghalaya people.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:41 pmIf not in Megalaya then why in other parts of country ?Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:40 pmLike pappu is friend of BJP, RSS is their enemy too. Can these skewed RSS ideologues go out for brain storming in an asylum??? Hindu fanatics have done more daage to cause of Hindus like Wahhabi Jihadis in Islam.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:34 pmWhy no Beef Ban in Meghalaya, or is Meghalaya not a part of India?Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:42 pmCongress has Christianised it. Even Budhdhists eat beef apart from Muslims and some Hindus like Mamata Banerjee.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:49 pmEntire South and North East has been Christianed heavily. Thanx to Sonia Mummy.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:34 pmCow is always our maaReply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:34 pmBut why there is move to impose beef ban in the rest of India? Why can't BJP follow development agenda only in rest of India also without dictating dietary choices of the people?Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:27 pmSomebody pls educate these people. U dont get proteins from vegetables. Lentils protein is minimalistic and i hate eating only lentils three times a day for mere 40 gms of protein. s, proteins are the building blocks of cells.no wonder y veggie eaters have obese carb bodies with cellulite and zero stamina. Pls dont tell me to consume animal milk products as they are loaded with steroids and hormones. Soy n milk are a complete NO. Stop ruining peoples health for the sake of dirty politics. Banning protein food only means we need more hospitals and wheel chairs.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:44 pmBeef ban apart, your protein argument is as inbecile as your skewed views about beef. Keep ur cool. Rest in peace sweetly.Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:24 pmFor BJP cow is mummy in UP and yammy in north east..Reply
- Jun 6, 2017 at 2:47 pmLike music is UnIslamic in one place and Islamic in other place same evening with huge Islamic attendance.Reply
