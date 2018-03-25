Ayodhya dispute: Would Hindus accept a mosque beside temple, asks VHP chief Pravin Togadia 

(Express photo: Javed Raja) (Express photo: Javed Raja)

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) chief Pravin Togadia on Sunday advocated for “temple only” at the disputed site of the demolished Babri mosque and continued to attack Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many issues besides Ram temple.

“If we were to finally agree to a judicial process on temple issue, which will inevitably allow construction of Babri mosque near temple once the title suit is finally disposed of, why did we have to do agitation since 1982, why did thousands of kar sevaks have to go to jail and hundreds take police bullets on their bodies?” Togadia asked at a press conference in Nagpur.

The VHP leader further asked: “What happened to the 1987 party resolution to resolve the issue through an Act of Parliament when the party would get a full majority? Four years have elapsed since the Modi government came to power with a full majority. Why is the Act not being passed.”

While inaugurating Nagpur’s famous Ram Navami Shibhayatra, Togadia spoke at the seat of RSS headquarter after a brief lull when he was reportedly asked to shut up by the patriarch. Togadia is set to meet RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur on Monday.

Curiously, RSS Sarkaryawah Bhaiyyaji Joshi, too, has openly supported “judicial process” at a press conference after he was re-elected to the post earlier this month here. When pointed out that the RSS itself has kind of supported the “title suit” nature of the case, Togadia said, “I will not comment on it. I am a dedicated swayamsevak since my childhood and am committed to its ideology.”

In an oblique reference to Modi, he said, “I would also like to speak my mind (mann ki baat karunga). Why Lord Ram hasn’t been given a home of his own to live in? A promise had been made that a temple will be built there but some people are saying that let’s have a temple through a judicial process. The case has been going on even when the agitation had started in 1984. A good lawyer could have been appointed then and the matter could have been resolved. Why did so many have to go to jail and face bullets? Judicial process will only ensure construction of a mosque beside the temple. I would like to ask the Hindus if they will accept a mosque. The PM is not ready to talk about doing it by the Act of Parliament.”

Reiterating that Modi is his “mota bhai” (elder brother), Togadia said, “I say if you can meet (Nawaz) Sharif, why can’t you meet me?” Togadia also further demanded that he will continue to raise the demands for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits back in Kashmir, throwing out the Bangladeshi intruders, 20 crore jobs to youths and loan-waiver to all farmers.

Togadia refused to commit anything on the recourse he is likely to take if the temple by Parliament Act demand isn’t met. “Hindus will not agitate anymore,” he cryptically said. Asked what if the Modi government doesn’t return to power with a full majority again in 2019, Togadia said, “then a PM will come, who will build the temple.”

On whether he would call it RSS and BJP’s “hypocrisy” not to push for “only temple by Act of Parliament”, Togadia held his earlobes in fingers to say, “please don’t put words in my mouth.”

