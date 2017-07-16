No more political blackmailing ,CM Virbhadra Singh warns BJP

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh Saturday accused BJP of political blackmailing on the issue of a 16-year-old girl’s rape and murder. He threatened to deal sternly with those trying to worsen the law-and-order situation in the state. Talking to mediapersons, he said, “BJP ko chullu bhar pani main doob jana chahiya” ( BJP should be greatly ashamed of itself) for playing politics over a minor girl’s gruesome rape and murder. If they exceed the limits and incite sentiments of the people on such a sensitive matter, the government will deal with them.”

He said the government had already decided to refer the robe to the CBI despite the fact that SIT had already done its job and arrested the accused. “Yet, a handful of BJP people were trying to project it as a case large-scale public anger ,which is not a fact,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App