No more patient queues: NIMS hospital in Telangana launches mobile app for online registration

Director of NIMS Hospital Dr Manohar.(Source: ANI) Director of NIMS Hospital Dr Manohar.(Source: ANI)

To avoid long patient registration process and queues in hospital, NIMS hospital in Telangana developed a mobile app for the convenience of patients. The app now allows registration online and also helps them access to their medical records.

Initiated as a pilot project, the app was launched in July 2017. Director of NIMS Hospital Dr Manohar said, ” It’s part of the hospital management information system, which was initiated in 2014 to ensure a medical record of patients are online so that you need not pile up hard copies of the records. I assumed the charge in 2015 & it was at a standstill.”

” With the help of our minister of health & family welfare & our secretary, we sorted out the issues & launched this as a pilot project in April 2017 as OP Module,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App