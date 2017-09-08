No money for drugs, man kills neighbour

The victim, Laxmi Devi (70) The victim, Laxmi Devi (70)

With no money to buy drugs, a 36-year-old man decided to rob his 70-year-old neighbour. On Wednesday night, he donned his wife’s “salwar suit” and entered her house in west Delhi’s Khyala. When the woman resisted, he hit her on the head with a hammer and stabbed her eight times with an ice-pick. Police said a search is on to nab the accused.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar told The Indian Express that as per initial investigation, a man who lived in the same locality and worked in an ice shop was found missing after the incident. “On scanning CCTV footage, it came to light that he left home wearing a salwar. We have identified him and our teams are conducting raids to nab him,” he said.

Police said the woman, identified as Laxmi Devi, lived alone. She used to work in the MCD’s sanitation department.

“The incident came to light on Wednesday night when Laxmi’s nephew, Vinod, called police after finding her house locked from outside. Police reached the house and found her lying in a pool of blood, with head injuries and stab wounds. Police recovered a hammer and an ice-pick from the spot,” a police officer said.

“Post-mortem revealed that eight stab wounds were inflicted with an ice pick on her back, chest and face. She was first hit on the head with the hammer and then stabbed to death,” the officer added.

During investigation, police found no signs of forced entry, suggesting that the woman knew the accused.

