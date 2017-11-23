No militant to return home: Lashkar-e-Toiba

The directive came after footballer Majid Arshid Khan was allowed to return home on an appeal by his mother (File Photo) The directive came after footballer Majid Arshid Khan was allowed to return home on an appeal by his mother (File Photo)

The Lashkar-e-Toiba said on Wednesday that no militant would be allowed to return home on the plea of his family and added that this was a ploy of Indian security forces. Five families had appealed to their kin to return home, giving up guns, after the return of young footballer Majid Arshid Khan, who was allowed to return home on November 18 by the Lashkar-e-Toiba following an appeal by his mother.

The families, especially old parents and wives of newly recruited militants, have made the appeals through videos.

After the return of Majid, top police and army officers on Sunday appealed to local boys to shun militancy and return to their families. Inspector-General of police Muneer Khan said that the return of Majid was neither an arrest nor surrender. After Majid’s return, another youth from Kulgam district returned to his family. No charges were pressed against Majid.

In a statement issued to local news agency KNS, Lashkar spokesman Abdullah Ghaznawi, quoting Lashkar chief Mahmood Shah, said Indian armed forces were compelling families of militants of other mujahideen groups to do the same.

“Our mothers are neither afraid of Indian threats nor will they call upon their sons to get back to their homes, compromising their freedom…. From now on, no freedom fighter will ever return home. It is the Indian forces who would have to quit otherwise,” the spokesman said.

