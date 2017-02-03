No member explicitly blocked India’s NSG bid, says VK Singh

Minister of State for External Affairs. VK Singh. (Express File Photo) Minister of State for External Affairs. VK Singh. (Express File Photo)

In a shift in New Delhi’s position, India on Thursday said that no member of the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) has “explicitly” opposed India’s membership bid and that certain procedural issues have been raised by a few members. Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh said India’s membership continues to be under NSG’s consideration and the government remains engaged with all its members at the appropriate levels for an early decision on India’s application.

“India’s application for the NSG membership enjoys widespread support of the members of the group…While no member of the group has explicitly opposed India’s membership, certain procedural and process-related issues have been raised by a few members,” Singh said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.

This comes seven months after the MEA spokesperson blamed “one country” – referring to China — for raising “procedural hurdles” for India’s NSG membership bid.

India’s NSG bid was scuttled by China and others on the grounds that it is not a signatory to the Nuclear non-Proliferation Treaty.