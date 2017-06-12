No mall-going girls for my sons, want ‘well-cultured’ brides for them: Rabri Devi

(From right to left) Tejashwi Yadav with his mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and elder brother Tejpratap Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi. (From right to left) Tejashwi Yadav with his mother and former Bihar CM Rabri Devi and elder brother Tejpratap Yadav. Express Photo By Prashant Ravi.

Former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi has said that she would want her two sons to get married to ‘desi girls’ and who are just like her. Both Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav who are in their late 20s are ministers in Bihar government. While Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav handles the health ministry portfolio.

Rabri Devi expressed her wish for ‘desi girls’ during the 70th birthday celebrations of husband and RJD chief, Lalu Prasad Yadav at their residence. Rabri said she would prefer daughters-in-law who do not like cinema halls and going to malls. She also said that she would want a “well-cultured” bride, especially for her son Tej, who according to her, is very religious. “Cinema hall aur mall jane wali ladki nahi chahiye. Ghar chalaane wali, bade buzurg ka aadar karne wali, jaise ki hum hain, waisi ladki chahiye. (I don’t want cinema hall and mall-going girls. She should be one who can look after the house, respect elders, and manage outside work, just like me),” she said as reported by Times of India.

Incidentally, Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family are under the scanner for ‘soil to mall’ scam. BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi alleged that the land for the mall was acquired by the Yadav family under a new name by using Lalu Prasad’s influence when he was the Railway Minister in 2008. While RJD chief Yadav has admitted that the land on which the mall is going to come up is owned by a company in which Rabri Devi, Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Prasad Yadav are stakeholders, he has refuted all the other claims. “All the allegations levelled against my family (wife and two sons) are baseless and absurd. All the transactions have been done in accordance with the relevant provisions of the laws concerned,” he had said.

