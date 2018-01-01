No lottery for women on Haj without male guardian: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

Minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday tweeted that women who had applied to go to Haj without Mehram, meaning a male guardian, would not have to go through the lottery. “After PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s suggestion, I assure that those about 1,300 women, who have applied to go for Haj without ‘Mehram’, will be exempted from the lottery system and allowed to proceed on Haj,” he tweeted.

Haj pilgrims are shortlisted every year through the computerised lottery system. The Centre has decided to allow women pilgrims over the age of 45 to undertake Haj in groups of at least four without a male guardian. Mehram refers to a male the woman cannot marry.

A committee formed by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to look into the Haj Policy recommended in October that women above 45 years should be allowed to go for Haj in groups of four, unaccompanied by any man. Led by retired IAS officer Afzal Amanullah, the committee had, among its members, Justice S S Parkar, retired judge of Bombay High Court, retired IRS officer and former Haj Committee chairman Qaiser Shamim; and Kamal Faruqui, a Muslim scholar.

