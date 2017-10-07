No longer under PMLA, jewellers hope for better business during Diwali

‘The industry has already been hit due to GST and demonetisation’ ‘The industry has already been hit due to GST and demonetisation’

With the government’s decision on Friday to keep jewellery dealers out of the purview of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), jewellers in the city are hoping for a better festive season this year.

Welcoming the move, Fatehchand Ranka, director of Ranka Jewellers and the president of Pune Saraf Association, said, “The move has come at the right time, otherwise it would have affected business significantly. Though the customers were in a festive mood and ready to splurge, many were scared to invest because of PMLA, as per which the customer had to provide the PAN card number for gold transactions worth over Rs 50,000.”

The industry had already been hit due to demonetisation and GST, Ranka said, adding that jewellery business across Maharashtra had dropped by almost 40 per cent. Compared to last Diwali, when the price of gold was hovering between Rs 31,000 per 10 gram, the gold price is slightly lower this year, at Rs 29,300 per 10 gram. But jewellers are unsure whether the dip in the price will translate into business this festive season.

Saurabh Gadgil, chairman and managing director, PNG Jewellers, and director, Indian Bullion Jewellers Association, said the market sentiment seemed positive this year. “The government has taken the right decision and this will prompt customers buy gold more confidently now. Considering other factors as well, this year’s Diwali outlook seems bullish. The surge in gold pricing has… stabilised… we feel that the demand for gold and gold jewellery this year will be up by 10 to 15 per cent, compared to last year,” he said.

He added, “As the wedding season will start after the festivals, it will be the perfect time to shop for bridal jewellery. Also, the market is currently flooded with great offers on fine jewellry… all these factors are in favour of a wonderful Diwali, which the industry needs, considering the slowdown in the past quarter.”

Vidyadhar Minde of Marathe Jewellers said, “The season wasn’t looking very promising until now, but with the new decision by the government, things seem positive. We are hoping that the transactions will start picking up now and continue till the wedding season around February.”

Ranka pointed out that most jewellers are yet to shake off the effects of demonetisation, due to which they had suffered great losses.

“Though the business during Dussehra wasn’t very good this year, I feel that overall business this festive season may be better, even if only with a marginal percentage,” said a senior employee at Krishna Rajaram Ashtekar.

