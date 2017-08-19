No loan waiver yet, Maharashtra farmers struggle for cash

The state government launched a special online form for farmers to avail the benefit. Nearly two months have passed since the announcement, but on the ground, farmers are yet to receive a single penny. (Representational image) The state government launched a special online form for farmers to avail the benefit. Nearly two months have passed since the announcement, but on the ground, farmers are yet to receive a single penny. (Representational image)

August is about to end and Bhaskar Raut, a farmer from Telgaon village in Maharashtra’s Hingoli district, is worried. Earlier last month, Raut filled up an online form for loan waiver to avail the 25 per cent rebate the government had promised, but till date, he has not got a single rupee. “I don’t have any outstanding loan so I would have been eligible for a rebate of Rs 25,000. The local Maha E Seva Kendra charged me Rs 200 to fill up the form,” he said.

Given the weak financials of many local banks or institutions, he was forced to borrow from friends and relatives to raise Rs 50,000 needed to grow soyabean and sugarcane on his 3.5 acres. Now, he is worried with moisture stress threatening to destroy his crop. “If the Rs 25,000 had been disbursed, I could have breathed easy. Now, I have nothing to manage my household with and if the crops fail, I will fall into penury.”

Farmers across Maharashtra had launched a strike from June 1 to press for a complete loan waiver. Subsequently, CM Devendra Fadnavis announced a loan waiver of Rs 34,000 crore with an upper limit of Rs 1.5 lakh. The state government launched a special online form for farmers to avail the benefit. Nearly two months have passed since the announcement, but on the ground, farmers are yet to receive a single penny.

State Co-operation department officials admit that the delay is mainly due to time taken in finalising operational norms. Guidelines for the scheme are yet to be drawn up and without them, the scheme cannot be operationalised. Also, the ambiguity regarding One Time Settlement (OTS) has held up rollout of the scheme. The period for which farmers can avail of the waiver has been specified as April 1, 2009, to March 31, 2016. Farmers who have outstandings post the cut-off have been given an opportunity to do an OTS with their loanee bank and avail of the waiver. However, none of the operational norms is ready.

Till date, around 12.5 lakh online applications have been received for loan waiver but not a single one has been processed. On Saturday, a high-power committee is set to meet and decide on the guidelines for the scheme. Kishore Tiwari, chairperson of the farm distress committee of the state government, said the OTS may start in the next one-two months. “The real process of loan waiver will start only towards the end of the year,” he said.

Tiwari said farmers are facing a “financial drought” with most of the borrowing agencies failing to provide them with loans. The announcement of loan waiver has proved to be stumbling block in disbursal of crop loans with only about 52.7 per cent of the total disbursal of last year becoming possible till July 31.

With a possibility of drought looming large in regions like Marathwada, the situation appears to be grim for the coming season. Farm activist Vijay Jawandhia said: “The situation is very grim. Farmers are supposed to fill up claim forms. When that is completed, there will be scrutiny. Only after that, they will get loans. Marathwada is already in the grip of an impending drought. The situation in Vidarbha has also started taking a turn for the worse.”

He added: “The PM smartly put the ball in the state’s court. Where is Rs 30,000 crore with the state required for the waiver? If the Centre controls export-import and pricing, how can it leave the state to fend for itself on the loan waiver?”

