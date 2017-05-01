No liquor shops on highways, near educational institutions, religious places: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh will soon have a new excise policy under which liquor shops will not be allowed along highways, near educational institutions, religious places and in densely populated areas. This was announced by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the inaugural session of the BJP state executive meeting here. The announcement assumes significance as there have been a number of illicit liquor tragedies in the state in recent years.
“After the BJP came to power in UP, a number of liquor shops were attacked by mobs. We came to know that the previous government had renewed the licences of liquor shops till 2018 and allowed them to be shifted upto 500 metres from the national highways in hamlets and populated areas,” Adityanath said.
He said that under the new excise policy, the government will ensure that liquor shops are not allowed to operate along national or state highways, or in the vicinity of religious places and educational institutes.
Efforts will be made to ensure that liquor shops are not allowed to function within 500 metres of any hamlet, he said.
- May 1, 2017 at 9:08 pmPRACTICAL character stabilising move! 'liquor' 'gambling' takes away noble thoughhts from human brains LEADS TO CRIMES!Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 9:01 pmYogi Adityanath is best suited as next PM of India. He is neither crooked nor clever nor cunning like Modi, but a straight forward man with simplicity and nationalist ideas.Reply
- May 1, 2017 at 8:54 pmAt least one CM knows what is good for the country. In other states, ministers are in a mad rush to proliferate liquor shops and are even ready to forgo Highway benefits to ensure that they can erect a few more liquor shops along road side. All these in a country where drunken drivers, drunken husbands and drunken kids are spreading havoc in the society !!! I believe it is time for mobilizing women leaders in the country to fight against drunkenness and exploitation of women and children in the country by politicians and underworld, who are closely intertwined.Reply