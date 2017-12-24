‘No link of Science Congress postponement with PM visit’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Express Photo by Praveen Jain/File)

Days after the 105th edition of the Indian Science Congress was postponed, official sources maintained that the “postponement has no relation” to the Prime Minister’s visit to the event.

“The postponement has no relation to the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit to the event, for which all preparations from ISCA’s (Indian Science Congress Association) side and PMO were being made as planned,” a statement said.

ISCA was taking all necessary steps to hold the 105th Annual Session as scheduled and were working closely with Osmania University, the statement said.

Official sources said the host institution, Osmania University in Hyderabad, “informed ISCA on 19 December 2017 that in view of certain issues in the campus,” they were not in a position to host the event and requested ISCA to defer the session to a later date.

“The 105th Annual Session of the Indian Science Congress is being postponed due to this development and the Executive Committee of ISCA will be meeting on 27 December 2017 to decide on the future course of action,” the statement said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App