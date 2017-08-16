No link between Tamil Nadu govt and AIADMK: TTV Dinakaran

Dinakaran said that at a time when allegations were continuously being leveled against the government, those at the helm did not have the courage to face it. (File photo) Dinakaran said that at a time when allegations were continuously being leveled against the government, those at the helm did not have the courage to face it. (File photo)

Intensifying his fight against the Chief Minister K Palaniswami led camp, beleaguered AIADMK (Amma) Deputy Chief T T V Dinakaran on Wednesday claimed there was no link between the CM-led government and the party. He alleged that some ministers and office-bearers were working to “capture the party through the back door” and asked them to reform themselves.

It is true that the incumbent (led by Palaniswami) regime in Tamil Nadu was put in place by party general secretary V K Sasikala, he told reporters here to a question on allegations by actor Kamal Haasan against the government.

In the same breath, he added “however, there is no link between the party (AIADMK-Amma) and the government.”

By making this dramatic assertion, the beleaguered leader has taken his fight against the chief minister’s camp several notches up, reinforcing his stand that the party and cadres are behind him and that Palaniswami does not enjoy support of the party rank.

At a time when there are expectations that Palaniswami camp would soon join hands with former chief minister and rebel leader Panneerselvam’s group, Dinakaran said only Palaniswami has to respond to charges against the government.

On Tuesday Kamal Haasan had virtually called for Palaniswami’s resignation over alleged corruption.

“Hence some ministers and functionaries are working to divert attention. They are also trying to capture the party through the back door,” he said and recalled his view that they should either give it up, or they would be reformed.

Recalling a recent resolution against him, Dinakaran said the Palaniswami camp has claimed it to be true and valid.

In its August 10 resolution, the Palaniswami camp had delegitimised Dinakaran’s appointment as AIADMK Deputy General Secretary, sending signals that the CM’s camp would go in for a rapproachement with the Panneerselvam faction.

Giving a veiled threat to nudge the Palaniswami camp to join hands with him, Dinkaran said, “They should ponder about these allegations and take the right path, the path laid by Amma and if they do not do that they will for sure face danger (to the government).”

