No lie detector test on Jagdish Tytler, CBI told

A city court Wednesday said Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, who has been given a clean chit by the CBI in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case thrice, cannot be subjected to a lie detector test as he has not consented to it. However, it said the test can be conducted on arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in the case, as he has consented to it. It also directed police to provide him “round-the-clock” security till he undergoes the test.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Shivali Sharma also asked the CBI to “examine” whether Verma requires further security. The court said the polygraph test should be conducted at an independent place, and asked the CBI investigating officer to submit a list of hospitals in the capital where it could be done. It asked for a report by August 1.

