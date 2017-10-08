No license for new meat shops in Gurugram’s residential areas: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (File)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that no licenses would be issued for new meat shops in residential areas of the city, according to an official statement.

Khattar presided over a monthly meeting of the District Public Grievances Committee in Gurugram. ‘No licenses will be issued for new meat shops in the residential areas of Gurugram,’ the chief minister told the meeting, according to the release.

A three-member committee will be constituted to deal with issues related to sewer and water problem in old Gurugram, Khattar said, adding two machines would be purchased by the year-end for sewer-cleaning. The cleaning would be done by renting machines till the purchase is complete, he said.

Meanwhile, hearing complaints of the people during a Janta Darbar at the Swantrata Senani Zila Parishad Hall here, Khattar asked the police to register complaints even in minor cases, saying they should not bother about increase in the number of FIRs as their truthfulness will be out during investigation.

He also said that since the entire Gurugram district lies in the Dark Zone – an area where groundwater level has fallen beyond a parameter – permission for digging new tubewells cannot be granted.

He, however, said a master plan would be prepared to provide adequate amount of drinking water to the residents. The demand for a new tubewell had come from a farmer of the Bhora-Kalan village during the Janta Darbar – an occasional meeting of the chief minister with people during which he hears their problems.

The chief minister also said Real Estate Regulatory Authority was being constituted in the state and its chairman and members would be appointed by the end of this month.

“One can file a complaint in RERA authority even if the real estate project is not registered under RERA,” he said. He also announced that a commission would be formed to hear and solve all disputes of cooperative group housing societies here.

Earlier, speaking after launching the ‘Intensified Mission Indradhanush’ round in four districts – Faridabad, Palwal, Mewat, Gurugram – Khattar said the state government has decided to start Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) in December.

