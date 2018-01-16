Latest News
No khap, society, parents can question adult man and woman opting to marry: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition against Khap panchayats, where it asserted that if the Centre does not act towards banning them, then the court will step in. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 16, 2018 11:58 am
The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as ‘absolutely illegal’ any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that an adult girl or man can enter into marriage and no society, parents or panchayat can stop them.

The court was hearing a petition against Khap panchayats, where it asserted that if the Centre does not act towards banning them, then the court will step in.

  1. Govinda Rao
    Jan 16, 2018 at 12:28 pm
    You can question cji and fellow judges but we can not question adults. Strange Justice
    1. Suresh Tom
      Jan 16, 2018 at 12:54 pm
      How dare you write here? That is my question to you )
