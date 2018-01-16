No khap, society, parents can question adult man and woman opting to marry: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The Supreme Court. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday termed as ‘absolutely illegal’ any attack by khap panchayats or associations against an adult man and woman opting for inter-caste marriage. A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, observed that an adult girl or man can enter into marriage and no society, parents or panchayat can stop them.

The court was hearing a petition against Khap panchayats, where it asserted that if the Centre does not act towards banning them, then the court will step in.

