No invites to BJP, top Opposition leaders to attend Karunanidhi’s 94th birthday

M Karunanidhi (File Photo) M Karunanidhi (File Photo)

DMK working president M K Stalin on Monday confirmed participation of top opposition politicians for the celebration of his father M Karunanidhi’s 94th birthday and completion of his 60th year as a legislator in Chennai on June 3. No BJP leaders has been invited. The leaders, who will attend the celebrations include include Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, former Union minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar.

Stalin said that Karunanidhi, who has retired from active politics, is unlikely to participate in the event. “He will be able to attend the function only if his doctors allow.” He underplayed any link of the celebration to the presidential polls and coming together of anti-BJP forces. Stalin said that the poll talks were already on. “This is a different event…,” he said. He added that Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has spoken to him about the polls over phone.

