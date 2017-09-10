No internal democracy in Cong: Virbhadra Singh

Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File) Himachal Pradesh CM Virbhadra Singh (File)

Taking a firm stand against PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu, Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh Saturday alleged there was a gradual erosion in the authority of Congress high command . Virbhadra Singh said there was no internal democracy in the party and old systems of getting elected to party posts no longer existed.

“The Congress party’s position is like jiski laathi tiski bhains (Might is Right),” he said. Addressing a function at Ghannahati in his Assembly constituency of Shimla (Rural), Singh recalled how the Congress used to fill party positions through elections even to the posts of block and district bodies. But today, that has become a thing of the past as new culture has taken over where “might is right” remains the basic principle, he added.

According to sources, Singh has made it clear to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that he will not contest the upcoming Assembly polls under if Sukhu continues to run the affairs of the Congress. As his son and youth Congress president Vikaramaditya Singh stood by his side, the CM also advocated the need for induction of new faces in the party. Meanwhile, AICC general secretary Sushil Kumar Shinde, who is currently on a three-day tour of Chamba district, hoped Singh would not do anything that damages the party’s prospects in the upcoming polls.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App