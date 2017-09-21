No interim protection to Ryan owners

Only in Express
Lawyers representing the trio appeared before the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh in the morning seeking pre-arrest bail for the school trustees and the group CEO, but could not convince the High Court.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to owners of Ryan International Group of Institutions. It also issued notice to the Haryana government for a response before deciding on anticipatory bail pleas moved by founding chairman Augustine Pinto, managing director Grace Pinto, and their son Ryan Pinto.

Lawyers representing the trio appeared before the single bench of Justice Inderjit Singh in the morning seeking pre-arrest bail for the school trustees and the group CEO, but could not convince the High Court bench for a stay on their possible arrests in the murder case of the Class II student Pradyuman Thakur.

“I am not going to pass any detailed order… I will first issue a notice of motion in the case,” observed Justice Singh before adjourning the case for Monday.

