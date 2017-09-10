No intention to stop Humans of Hindutva, says administrator

Facebook page of Humans of Hindutva (facebook) Facebook page of Humans of Hindutva (facebook)

A day after posting on his Facebook page, Humans of Hindutva, that he is calling it quits, the administrator told The Indian Express that he does not intend to discontinue it. “It was just a stupid troll post. Got drunk and posted it and by the time I woke up it was all over the news,” he said Sunday, adding that “It’s a troll page at the end of the day”.

On Saturday night, he posted a picture of the wrestler Undertaker sitting in a casket and prepared for a fight, signalling a return. In another post, he shared a video clip of actor Leonardo DiCaprio as stockbroker Jordan Belfort in the 2013 Hollywood movie, The Wolf of Wall Street, where the actor gives a farewell speech to his colleagues but at the last moment says he is not quitting and will fight the legal charges brought against him. The clip begins with Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), speaking at a public event.

The administrator, who wishes to remain anonymous, is known for writing satire posts and jibes on Hindu fundamentalists and right-wing supporters, in the popular Humans of New York format. A post by him led to speculations of deactivation of the page, where he wrote Saturday, “It was a good run but ultimately I realised that you guys are not worth a bullet in my fucking head. I’m tired of arguing with people for the last five months. I have worked hard over this period and have written over 80,000 words of original ‘content’ in this short span. He had launched the page, in April this year, after a heated exchange with a nationalist friend, and has since then garnered a following of over 90,000 people.”

