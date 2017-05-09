No intention of getting involved in India-Pak disputes, says China

Luo Zhaohui, China’s ambassador to India. (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada) Luo Zhaohui, China’s ambassador to India. (Image source: Chinese embassy in Canada)

Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui has said that China has no intention of getting involved in India-Pakistan disputes. He insisted that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aims to promote economic cooperation and connectivity. “It has no connections to or impact on sovereignty issues. Even we can think about renaming the CPEC. China and India have had successful experience of de-linking sovereignty disputes from bilateral relations before,” he said in a closed-door address to a think-tank on Friday. The address was made public on Monday.

Luo said that China is sincere in its intention to cooperate with India on the One Belt, One Road (OBOR) project, of which CPEC is a part, as it is “good for both of us”. He maintained that China and India could be natural partners in connectivity and OBOR.

He referred to the view in India that China always puts Pakistan first and said that Beijing always follows “China first” policy. “…we deal with problems based on their own merits,’’ he said.

“Take Kashmir issue for example, we supported the relevant UN resolutions before 1990s. Then we supported a settlement through bilateral negotiation in line with the Simla Agreement. This is an example of China taking care of India’s concern.’’

The envoy proposed a four-point initiative to improve India-China ties, including aligning its OBOR project with India’s Act East Policy’ and restarting negotiations on a free trade pact.

He said that the development of China, India, Pakistan and the stability of the whole region calls for a stable and friendly environment. “Otherwise, how could we open up and develop? That is why we say we are willing to mediate when India and Pakistan have problems. But the precondition is that both India and Pakistan accept it.’’

