No intelligence report on threat to life, says Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo) Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan (Express Photo)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today said there were no intelligence reports, stating that he was facing a threat to his life. Vijayan was talking to reporters after a cabinet meeting here.

Asked about a report in a Malayalam newspaper about intelligence reports stating that there was a threat to his life, Vijayan replied in the negative. There were no such intelligence reports, the chief minister said.

On the media not being allowed inside the secretariat yesterday, he said neither he nor his office had given any instructions to keep the media at bay.

Yesterday, media personnel, including those from TV channels besides photographers, were not allowed to enter the secretariat to cover the handing over of the Judicial commission report on sleaze talk allegations against former Transport minister A K Saseendran.

Security personnel had stopped them near the Cantonment gate and did not allow them entry. “We have no intention to prevent the media from doing its work,” the chief minister said.

However, he said, the media personnel should not try to “forcibly” elicit reactions from anyone. “It is time the media draws up a protocol in this regard,” he said.

