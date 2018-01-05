No intel failure, says Maharashtra CM Fadnavis; reaches out to Dalit leaders

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jalmitra Awards in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jalmitra Awards in Mumbai on Thursday. (Express photo by Janak Rathod)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday denied intelligence failure had allowed the Bhima Koregaon violence to spread, culminating in protests across Maharashtra.

Fadnavis said, “There was no intelligence failure in Bhima Koregaon. While the overall developments leading to unleasing in attack on Dalits and violance on streets deserves strongest condemnation and investigation, it cannot be solely subscribed as an outcome of lapses in intelligence gathering.” He said six battalions were deployed following reports anticipating larger congregation of people at Bhima Koregaon.

The CM signalled that the government would not be found lacking in taking stringent action against the masterminds of such devious designs working to create communal divide in name of caste and community.

Fadnavis also held a close-door meeting with senior police and home department officials at his South Mumbai residence. Sources close to the Chief Minister said senior police officers were given a dressing down over the handling of the violence. Sources confirmed that Director General of Police Satish Mathur, Director General (Prisons) Bipin Bihari, who is currently in charge of law and order, and Mumbai Commissioner of Police Dattatray Padsalgikar attended the meeting. Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sudhir Srivastava was also present.

On Wednesday, the home department submitted a status report to the Union Home Ministry over the violence and the subsequent protests, where it accepted certain chinks in the police’s response to the violence.

Sources said Fadnavis had also expressed his displeasure over the police’s response to Wednesday’s protests in Kolhapur and Aurangabad where violent inter-caste clashes were reported.

The Chief Minister has also begun reaching out to various Dalit factions in a bid to defuse the situation. He held talks with Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson Anandraj Ambedkar, who heads the Republican Sena. Anandraj’s cousin Prakash Ambedkar was at the forefront of the Maharashtra bandh on Wednesday.

Mumbai police have said protesters who vandalised public property in Mumbai will have to pay for the damage caused. The Mumbai police have registered 25 FIRs.

In a news conference in Pune, additional commissioner of police Ravindra Sengaonkar said the speeches of all the speakers at the Elgaar Parishad on December 31 were being examined.

The police has registered an FIR against Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani and JNU student Umar Khalid who spoke at the Elgaar Parishad.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App