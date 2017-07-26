No initmation on Jethmalani letter to Kejriwal: Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia (Express) Manish Sisodia (Express)

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he did not have any intimation about lawyer Ram Jethmalani’s letter asking AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal to settle his over Rs two crore fee in defamation cases filed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. “I have not heard anything about what he (Jetmalani) has said,” Sisodia said when asked about the lawyer’s letter.

Sisodia’s reaction came amid reports that Jetmalani has quit as Arvind Kejriwal’s counsel and asked the chief minister to clear the over Rs 2 crore fee. Earlier this week, Kejriwal told the Delhi High Court that there was no instruction from him to his counsel Jethmalani to use objectionable remarks against Jaitley.

During the cross-examination of the Union minister on May 17 before the Joint Registrar in the Delhi High Court, Jethmalani had allegedly used a term Jaitley had found objectionable.

