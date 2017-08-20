No information on constitution of civil services board by MP: Centre

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

There is no information on the constitution of a civil services board that decides on the postings of bureaucrats by the Madhya Pradesh government, the Centre has said. In reply to an RTI query, the Union personnel ministry said it has not received any inputs from the state government on the proceedings of the board.

As per rules, all states should have a civil services board to decide on transfers and postings of the bureaucrats. The board is mandated to decide on the transfer of a civil servant before completion of his or her fixed tenure. The rules mandate the civil services board to submit an annual report on January 1 to the central government about the date of the meetings held by them and also to upload the same on the website of the concerned state government or union territory in public domain.

There is no such data in public domain on the proceedings of the civil services board of the Madhya Pradesh government. “There is no information received from Madhya Pradesh in this regard,” the ministry said in reply to the RTI application filed by anti-corruption activist Ajay Dubey. It was asked to provide details on setting up of the board by the MP government and its proceedings.

The civil services board is headed by chief secretary of a state and has senior most additional chief secretary or chairman, Board of Revenue, Financial Commissioner or an officer of equivalent rank and status as member. In addition, it will have Principal Secretary or Secretary, Department of Personnel in the state government as member secretary.

To insulate the bureaucracy from political interference and to put an end to frequent transfers of civil servants by political bosses, the Supreme Court had in 2013 directed the Centre and the states to set up a civil services board to consider transfers and postings of bureaucrats among others. The stability of all India services officers — IAS, Indian Police Service and Indian Forest Service — especially in the states, has been a matter of concern for a long time.

Frequent and arbitrary transfers of officers before completion of a reasonable tenure on any post have always been considered as a major reason for the declining standards of administration, the personnel ministry had said in a note sent to states seeking establishment of civil services board. IAS officers like Ashok Khemka, Durga Sakthi Nagpal and Kuldip Narayan, among others, have allegedly been victims of arbitrary suspensions and transfers.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App