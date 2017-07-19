No information about turf war between al-Qaeda, ISIS: Govt

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The government has no information to suggest that terror groups al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) are engaged in a turf war in India, the Rajya Sabha was informed today. “There are no inputs available to suggest a turf war between al-Qaeda and Daesh (ISIS) in India,” Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in reply to a written question.

However, the minister said, in order to counter terror activities, there exists close and effective coordination between intelligence and security agencies at the Centre and the states. “The cyber space is being closely monitored to keep a close watch on the activities of terrorist groups. The central intelligence and security agencies are regularly alerting the state police for taking precautionary and proactive measures to counter any terrorist act,” he said.

