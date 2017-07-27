No improvement in Sanwar Lal Jat’s condition, shifted to AIIMS

Jat served as minister of state for water resources in the Modi government before the Cabinet reshuffle last year. (File/Photo) Jat served as minister of state for water resources in the Modi government before the Cabinet reshuffle last year. (File/Photo)

BJP MP and former Union minister Sanwar Lal Jat, who has been in coma after he collapsed at a party meeting last Saturday, was today shifted to AIIMS in New Delhi by an air ambulance. “All the tests and dialysis process were performed on Wednesday but his condition is still critical and there is no recovery from coma,” SMS Hospital superintendent D S Meena said. Jat collapsed during a BJP meeting chaired by party president Amit Shah at Jaipur on Saturday following which he was admitted to the hospital.

Meena said that there was no sign of improvement in the health condition of Jat so the decision was taken to shift him to AIIMS.

Neurologists and cardiologis from AIIMS also examined 62-year-old Ajmer MP at the SMS hospital.

Jat served as minister of state for water resources in the Modi government before the Cabinet reshuffle last year.

The leader was appointed as the Chairman of the state Farmers’ Commission in October lst year.

