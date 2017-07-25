No implementation of 7th Pay Commission in Manipur as of now, says Deputy CM

Latest News
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh said that the state has more than 74, 000 government employees. If the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented the state government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 1700 crore.

By: PTI | Imphal | Published:July 25, 2017 6:18 pm
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister Y Joykumar Singh on Tuesday said that “it will take time to decide on how and when the 7th pay Commission will be implemented in the state.” “The government is studying the provision for implementation of 7th Pay Commission but cannot give its full commitment at the moment,” Singh, who is also the Finance minister said during in response to a question raised by Congress MLAs Ranjit and Okram Henry. “As there in no resources for its implementation in the state, the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission remains without full surety,” he said.

He further said that the state has more than 74, 000 government employees.

If the 7th Pay Commission recommendations are implemented the state government will have to bear an additional burden of Rs 1700 crore.

  1. No Comments.
