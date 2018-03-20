No immediate arrest of public servants in cases under SC/ST Act, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo Tashi Tobgiyal) The Supreme Court of India (Express Photo Tashi Tobgiyal)

The Supreme Court on Tuesday laid down stringent conditions to prevent misuse of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and held that there shall be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law against public servants.

A Bench of Justices Adarsh Goel and U U Lalit ruled out that before arresting a public servant under the SC/ST Act, a preliminary probe by an officer not below the rank of deputy superintendent is a must.

The apex court bench also said there shall be no immediate arrest in cases lodged under the SC/ST Act against public servants. There is no absolute bar in granting anticipatory bail in cases lodged against public servants under the SC/ST Act, said the court.

To avoid false cases, the Supreme Court said an officer of the rank of DSP will hold preliminary inquiry whether allegations make out for a case under the SC/ST Act.

