No illegal slaughterhouses will be allowed in MP: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday said that no illegal slaughterhouses will be allowed to function in the state. “No illegal slaughterhouses will be allowed to function in Madhya Pradesh,” Chouhan said at a function of the Jain community in Dhar. “The tenet of Jainism ‘Jeeyo aur Jeene do’ (live and let live) was praiseworthy,” he said.

“Jainism preaches compassion and kindness to animals, and advocates non-violence,” the chief minister said.

“We should imbibe these teachings and be kind to animals,” he said and declared that no illegal slaughterhouses will be allowed to function in the state. The Narmada Seva Yatra, being currently organised by the Madhya Pradesh government, is aimed at protecting and conserving the water body.

“We want to conserve all rivers in the state,” he said, adding, rivers should be protected for future generation. Chouhan said MP government was running schemes for the welfare the girl child. “Our tomorrow depends on the well-being of girls,” he said.

Chouhan also shed light on the Beti Bachao Andolan and Ladli Laxmi Yojna of the state government aimed at improving the skewed sex ratio in the state.

