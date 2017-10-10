No Hindu weddings from December 14-January 14, hold Gujarat elections then: BJP to EC

BJP suggested that minimum distance between temporary campaign offices of political parties and polling stations be reduced. (File Photo) BJP suggested that minimum distance between temporary campaign offices of political parties and polling stations be reduced. (File Photo)

The BJP has submitted a detailed memorandum to the Election Commission listing several suggestions of which one is to consider holding elections between December 14 and January 14, a period when no Hindu weddings take place.

It has also suggested that minimum distance between temporary campaign offices of political parties and polling stations be reduced. The memorandum was submitted by the state BJP’s legal cell in-charge for elections, Parindu Bhagat, and its administrative in-charge Kaushik Patel on Monday.

The memorandum said, “It is pertinent to note that no marriage ceremonies take place between 14th of December up till 14th of January.This period is not considered appropriate for marriage ceremonies as per Hindu religion. Also, to be noted that more particularly the days from 10th December to 14th December, are the days when maximum ceremonies will take place. Therefore, considering this fact, it is requested if the date of the election is considered (the election dates) somewhere between 14th December to 14th January….” The party said it would “be most suitable for the voters as well as the political parties and their candidates”.

The memorandum also pointed out that “November and December are festive months and conducive for marriage ceremonies. “NRIs visit the state during winter and, therefore, also this period becomes more viable for marriage ceremonies,” the memorandum said. The party has made nine major suggestions to the Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti.

They suggested that election should be “celebrated as a festival” to ensure maximum participation. At the same time, they said, the rules and regulations must be simplified further. The leaders requested the Commission to call meeting with all political parties before the election process.

The BJP also suggested that the distance of the party’s temporary campaign office be reduced to 50-100 metres from the polling station instead of the Election Commission guideline that stipulates it should be at 200 metres. “… as a result of urbanisation and also considering the fact that in some polling stations more particularly in some areas, the density of population is extremely high and the infrastructural set-up in such areas considering the urbanisation is extremely difficult, more particularly to follow this minimum 200 m distance guideline… it is requested that the political parties or their candidates, shall be permitted to put up their temporary campaign office within a range of 50-100 m,” the memorandum said.

The BJP also suggested there be a provision for a single window system for all legal documentation required during the poll process.

