No height restrictions but Dahi Handi likely to be ‘low key’ event in Mumbai

The government has, however, set 14 years as the minimum age for participation in the human pyramid formation. However, the celebrations, according to a Dahi Handi committee member, is expected to be low key, because many sponsors had pulled out. (Representative Image) The government has, however, set 14 years as the minimum age for participation in the human pyramid formation. However, the celebrations, according to a Dahi Handi committee member, is expected to be low key, because many sponsors had pulled out. (Representative Image)

The Dahi Handi mandals are gearing up for building eight and more tiers of the human pyramid on Tuesday, with the government not imposing any height restrictions. The government has, however, set 14 years as the minimum age for participation in the human pyramid formation. However, the celebrations, according to a Dahi Handi committee member, is expected to be low key, because many sponsors had pulled out.

Last week, the Bombay High Court refused to pass orders on height restrictions while the state government said it would enforce an age limit so that only those above the age of 14 years participate in the festival.

“We have directed all mandals to be equipped with safety measures, including jackets and helmets. We have asked them to form only so many layers as practised. We expect a low-key Dahi Handi this time owing to low number of sponsors,” said Kamlesh Bhoir of the Dahi Handi committee. The organisers said a few sponsors are participating owing to the delay in clarifying the rules this year.

“Though the restrictions have been removed, we are not seeing the same enthusiasm from contractors. Many major organisers in Chembur and Ghatkopar have pulled out from holding these functions. Many Govinda pathaks (teams) are still confused about how many in total will hold these functions. We await clarity,” Bhoir added.

Organisers have claimed they will follow the rules and regulations as far as allowing Govindas within the age limit to participate in the festival.

“We will follow the rules stated by the High Court of not allowing sound levels to exceed 70 decibels in the premises of the pandals. We will refrain from using DJs. We have also made school certificates of participating children compulsory to disallow Govindas below 14 years of age from participating,” Neeraj Sardar from Jeevandeshi Nivas Mitra Mandal, organiser of a Dahi Handi in Dadar, said.

Other organisers have claimed they will follow the rules as mentioned but will keep the spirit of the festival alive.

“Not many organisers have disclosed the prize money for the winning teams. In the wake of checks by Enforcement Directorate and tax officials, no political party wants to take a chance. Due to the prevailing confusion, many mandals from Mumbai have tried to go to Pune and Gujarat to play Dahi Handi,” Bhoir added.

Mumbai police have promised adequate presence of police on the roads. “There will be adequate presence of police on the roads. We will ensure that police in civil clothes will keep a check on safety rules,” said Rashmi Karandikar, spokesperson for the Mumbai Police.

neha.kulkarni@expressindia.com

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App