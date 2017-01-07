No grudge against those who attacked my house: Chhagan Bhujbal

Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (File Photo) Former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal (File Photo)

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday deposed before a court in Mumbai which is hearing a two-decade-old case related to an attack on his official residence by alleged Shiv Sena workers when he was the leader of opposition in the Assembly. His lawyer told PTI that Bhujbal, now in jail following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, told the magistrate’s court that he bore no grudge against the assailants after all these years.

Alleged Shiv Sena activists had attacked his official residence in Mumbai in 1997 when he was leader of opposition in the Assembly. Bhujbal, a protege of Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray, quit the party in early 1990s to join Congress. Deposing before magistrate R K Deshpande, Bhujbal said he didn’t remember details of the case. “It’s too old for me to recollect,” the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

Advocate Salabh Saxena, his lawyer, said Bhujbal also told the court that he had no grudge or complaint against those who vandalised his house. Shiv Sena workers allegedly attacked Bhujbal’s residence after he filed a defamation case against Thackeray over an article in the party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. Later, Bhujbal withdrew the defamation case citing Thackeray’s age and failing health.