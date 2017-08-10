No ground to file chargesheet against me: Kanhaiya

“The fact is that the police have no solid basis to file a chargesheet against me in the sedition case. If the case against me was important, then why the police did not file the chargesheet in a court so far?”, Kumar said. (File Photo) “The fact is that the police have no solid basis to file a chargesheet against me in the sedition case. If the case against me was important, then why the police did not file the chargesheet in a court so far?”, Kumar said. (File Photo)

Student activist Kanhaiya Kumar has claimed that police have no solid basis to file a chargesheet against him in the sedition case in connection with the alleged anti-India sloganeering on the JNU campus in Delhi last year.

“The fact is that the police have no solid basis to file a chargesheet against me in the sedition case. If the case against me was important, then why the police did not file the chargesheet in a court so far?”, Kumar, a former president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union, told a gathering here last evening.

“I am not giving proof of my innocence. I am just exposing the false propaganda of some people. The issue of sloganeering in JNU was only raised to distract the attention from the debate after the death of Dalit researcher Rohit Vemula,” he said.

He also refuted the allegation of having observed the death anniversary of Afzal Guru, who was awarded the capital punishment in the case of attack on Parliament.

He said if he had observed Afzal Guru’s death anniversary he would not have been released on bail in the sedition case.

Kumar also took a dig at the Narendra Modi government over the BJP’s slogan of “Achhe Din Aayenge” (good days will come), before the Lok Sabha elections.

He expressed solidarity with the ongoing movement of people displaced in Madhya Pradesh due to the Sardar Sarovar Dam project.

“In the name of rehabilitation, the Madhya Pradesh government has made arrangements for the displaced people to stay in stable-like sheds. We strongly protest against this,” he said.

Kumar also challenged the RSS for a debate on Indian culture and Hinduism.

He participated as a special guest in a programme organised by the CPI’s campus and youth wings All India Students Federation and the All India Youth Federation.

Some local right wing groups protested against the programme due to Kanhaiya’s alleged involvement in the anti-India sloganeering last year.

