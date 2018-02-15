No govt role in temple yatra, Ayodhya talks: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Keshav Prasad Maurya Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday sought to insulate the state government from the Ayodhya land dispute case. While asking people to welcome the Ram Rajya Rath Yatra, he said the government did not have any role in it either.

Maurya said efforts were being made to find an amicable solution to the Ayodhya dispute through negotiations, but clarified that his government would not intervene in these talks.

The Ram Rajya Rath Yatra was flagged off from Karsewakpuram in Ayodhya Tuesday evening and reached Varanasi around 10 pm. It will complete its journey in 41 days, passing through six states to reach Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu on March 25 — on the day of Ram Navami. The yatra is said to be retracing the route taken by Lord Ram during his 14-year exile.

Talking to the media in Meerut, Maurya said the Centre and state governments would accept the Supreme Court decision on the Ayodhya land dispute case.

He said the state police was dealing with criminals sternly and there would be no bias against any section of society.

He said efforts were being made by parties to forge a grand alliance ahead of next year’s Lok Sabha polls but it would not work as the NDA would return with a majority.

