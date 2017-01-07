No govt house for Payal Abdullah, says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court. (File Photo) The Delhi High Court. (File Photo)

THE DELHI High Court Friday dismissed an appeal by Payal Abdullah, estranged wife of former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, to retain government accommodation for “security reasons.” “When Mr Omar Abdullah himself has shifted to a private accommodation, there is no reason why the appellants can be treated differently,” noted the bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice V Kameswara Rao in its judgment.

The court order has also taken note of a report by the Home Ministry, which said that Payal Abdullah and the couple’s two minor children were under a “general threat perception” and there was “no imminent threat” to them which would justify the “security.”

Payal Abdullah and the two children are Z and Z Plus protectees respectively, due to the perceived threat against the family of Farooq and Omar Abdullah. In their plea, Payal had asked to retain the type VIII government bungalow at Akbar Road in New Delhi, or to be shifted to a suitable government accommodation.