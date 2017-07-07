No Gorkhaland without Terai, Dooars: Hill parties at meet

GJM supporters take part in a mass rally at Mangpoo near Darjeeling on Thursday. PTI GJM supporters take part in a mass rally at Mangpoo near Darjeeling on Thursday. PTI

An all-party meet held in the Darjeeling hills on Thursday resolved that Gorkhaland would not be accepted without the Terai and Dooars regions. The Gorkhaland Movement Co-ordination Committee also decided to form human rights and legal cells to collect evidence of violations by the state government against people in the region. Sixteen Gorkha outfits, including Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Gorkha National Liberation Front, participated in the meeting, which went on till late Thursday evening.

“We will unitedly fight for Gorkhaland. Terai and Dooars are an integral part of Gorkhaland, and we will co-ordinate with different communities. The state government is continuing its atrocities on us, and therefore we will collect data and evidence of human rights violations,” said Binay Tamang, GJM assistant general secretary, addressing a press conference.

The evidence and statistics collected will be used to file cases against the state government, he said, adding a separate committee for data collection is also being set up. The meeting also adopted a resolution to continue the indefinite shutdown. Agitations will be stepped up in Dooars and Terai regions, and will involve all communities. Interestingly, in 2008, clashes were seen between Gorkhas and tribals in Dooars and Terai. The area, unlike Darjeeling, has a mixed population of tribals and other communities, which GJM plans to penetrate.

The Gorkha outfits also requested the chairmen of all boards under the state government to resign and join the movement for Gorkhaland. The next all-party meeting is scheduled to be held on July 18. Meanwhile, the indefinite strike continued in different parts of the Hills including Darjeeling, Mirik, Kurseong and Kalimpong. Shops and business establishments remained closed, and private vehicles stayed off the roads. Heavy deployment of police personnel juxtaposed with pro-Gorkhaland rallies in the Hills.

