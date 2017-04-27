No fund crunch in Chhattisgarh: MHA

The government on Wednesday said there is no lack of financial resources in Chhattisgarh, one of the reasons attributed for the CRPF casualty in the battle against Maoists. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a statement said the funds released for Security Related Expenditure Scheme have increased from Rs 575 crore in 2011-12 to Rs 675 crore in 2016-17.

It said, “It is incorrect to say that Chhattisgarh Police are in a shambles. In addition to 45,000 central forces, over 20,000 state police personnel are posted in Bastar region.”

