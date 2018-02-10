No fund constraint for development of railways in Odisha: MoS

Manoj Sinha sought the co-operation of the state government on the issue of land acquisition so that all the pending railway projects are sped up.(Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Manoj Sinha sought the co-operation of the state government on the issue of land acquisition so that all the pending railway projects are sped up.(Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

Union Minister Manoj Sinha on Saturday assured the people of Odisha that there will be no fund constraint for development of railways in the state.

Odisha is getting its substantial share in the Union Budget, the Minister of State for Railways said.

He sought the co-operation of the state government on the issue of land acquisition so that all the pending railway projects are sped up.

Sinha and Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flagged off the inaugural run of Bhubaneswar-New Delhi Rajdhani Express via Sambalpur City-Jharsuguda-Rourkela through video conference from New Delhi.

The weekly 20817/20818 Bhubaneswar-New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express via Angul and Sambalpur City will have stoppages at Angul, Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakradharpur, Anara, NSCB Gomoh, Koderma, Gaya, Dindayal Upadhyaya (Mughalsarai) and Kanpur Central stations between Bhubaneswar and New Delhi from both the directions.

Pradhan said the running of this train via Sambalpur City, Jharsuguda has fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of western Odisha.

Odisha Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda was present at the function here.

