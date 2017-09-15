No full-time chief for five years, PMC’s ailing health department struggles to find one

Only 22 medical officers are functioning, when the number of sanctioned posts is 210. There seem to be no takers for posts of psychiatrists, neonatologists, orthopaedics, or nutritionists. Only 22 medical officers are functioning, when the number of sanctioned posts is 210. There seem to be no takers for posts of psychiatrists, neonatologists, orthopaedics, or nutritionists.

More than 500 posts in the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are currently lying vacant, including the top post of Medical Officer of Health (MOH), which has remained unoccupied for the last five years.

Till May this year, Dr S T Pardeshi had been handling the functions of MOH as an additional responsibility, but the department has not had a chief after his retirement.

For the last three months, the work of the MOH, including the supervision of various health schemes, has been divided between two assistant medical officers, Dr Anjali Sabne and Dr Vaishali Jadhav.

Several tasks that require the signature of the MOH, such as tenders and authorisations for the purchase of medicines, have been delayed.

The new Goods and Services Tax regime has also made it difficult for the health department to function without a regular MOH.

The vacuum at the top has been worsened by the hundreds of vacancies that exist at all levels of the department and in the 17 hospitals and dispensaries run by the PMC. Of the 920 posts sanctioned for Class 1, 2, 3 and 4 employees, as many as 515 posts have been lying vacant for a while now — that’s more than 55 per cent of total posts.

Data obtained from the PMC shows that 143 class 1 posts out of a total of 151 are unoccupied. All 15 posts of gynaecologists are vacant, while only one out of 13 sanctioned posts for paediatricians has been filled. Five posts of paediatric surgeons, six posts of dentists and 10 posts for physicians have also not been filled.

Similarly, four posts of intensivists are lying vacant while only one out of 17 sanctioned positions for radiologists have been filled. There are 11 posts sanctioned for general surgeons and only two have been appointed so far. All nine approved posts for physiotherapists are also lying vacant.

Only 22 medical officers are functioning, when the number of sanctioned posts is 210. There seem to be no takers for posts of psychiatrists, neonatologists, orthopaedics, or nutritionists.

Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar admitted that there has been a delay in appointing a new Medical Officer of Health.

Explaining reasons behind the delay, he said till some time back, there were a few legal issues that needed to be resolved, and since Dr S T Pardeshi, who had been holding additional responsibility of the department, had only six months of service left, the administration decided to issue an advertisement for the post only after his retirement.

“We have already advertised for 11 key posts and have received 22 applications online. By September 18, we will have a final count and then take a decision. The advertisements were for the posts of Medical Officer of Health, Deputy Medical Officer of Health, Assistant Medical officer of health, cardiologist, forensic medicine expert, plastic surgeon and a few more,” said Kumar.

Anil Mulay, deputy municipal commissioner (general administration), said new recruitment rules had been instituted in 2014 and accordingly, the number of posts was prepared by the civic administration and sent for sanction to the state government.



At PCMC, health chief fights to retain post

In the neighbouring township of Pimpri Chinchwad, Medical Officer of Health Dr K Anil Roy is engaged in a legal battle to retain his post. Upset over the decision of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC’s) Legal Committee to replace him with Dr Pawan Salve, an additional MOH, Roy has filed a suit in the Bombay High Court.

According to Roy, he had been promoted as the MOH by the PCMC in 2013, and while the legal committee and general body of the civic body had approved the decision, the confirmation was awaited from the state government.

The PCMC’s general body approved his appointment as MOH once again in 2015, but the state government again failed to send the confirmation. Recently, the legal committee ruled that Roy should be replaced by Salve.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Roy said the case would come up for hearing in the High Court on September 20. The PCMC’s general body meeting would, on the same day, also decide the fate of the medical chief.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar refused to comment on the issue.

