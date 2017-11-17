No foreign tours for Uttarakhand bureaucrats till March 2018

Trivendra Singh Rawat government restricts all government officials from undertaking foreign tours till March 2018 (PTI file photo) Trivendra Singh Rawat government restricts all government officials from undertaking foreign tours till March 2018 (PTI file photo)

To give impetus to the works outlined for the year 2017-18, the Uttarakhand government has issued orders wherein it has restricted all government officials from undertaking foreign tours till the end of the financial year.

According to the instructions, the government officials are barred from undertaking trainings, meetings, or participating in any seminar or conference in foreign countries till March, 2018. Personal trips to foreign countries too have been prohibited.

“Only about four months remain for the financial year 2017-18 to end… Since the flagship schemes of the central and the state governments have to be implemented under the decided time frame…it is important that the officials remain present [in office and on the field]… for the remaining months of the financial year,” a letter issued on Thursday by state chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh to the remaining bureaucrats stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd