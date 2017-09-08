No-fly list rules for passengers are out: Two-year ban for assault, damage, says Govt

A number of incidents involving members of Parliament such as Ravindra Gaikwad of the Shiv Sena and JC Diwakar Reddy of the TDP assaulting airline staff had resulted in clamour for an official no-fly list. A number of incidents involving members of Parliament such as Ravindra Gaikwad of the Shiv Sena and JC Diwakar Reddy of the TDP assaulting airline staff had resulted in clamour for an official no-fly list.

Explaining the mechanism for the country’s first no-fly list, Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju made it clear that anyone engaging in ‘life-threatening behaviour’ with airline staff and other passengers including damaging aircraft system will invite a flying ban for a minimum period of two years.

The minister said the provisions will be applicable to every passenger. “Goes without saying, but since many have asked, let me reply – the no-fly list provisions are applicable to EVERY passenger. No exemptions,” he tweeted.

Three levels of unruly behaviour of offenders have been listed under the no-fly list provisions. Level one is characterised by unruly physical gestures, verbal harassment and unruly inebriation. This will lead to a three-month ban on flying.

Level two is characterised by physically abusive behaviour, which includes pushing, kicking, hitting and inappropriate touching. This will lead to the offender being placed on the no-fly list for six months. Level three is termed as ‘life-threatening behaviour’, which includes assaults and damage to aircraft system warranting a ban for ‘minimum period of two years or more without limit.’

“Decision will be taken by an independent committee under a retired District Judge within a period of 30 days of alleged offence,” Raju tweeted. “The no-fly ban will be in addition to any statutory legal action that can be taken against the offender under existing laws,” he added.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said the reason behind the move is the safety and security of passengers. “The motive behind the no-fly list is safety and security of passengers, which is our priority,” news agency ANI quoted him.

“If Ministry of Home Affairs informs us about a certain individual, then that person will also be added in the no-fly list,” a DGCA official said.

A draft of the proposed no-fly list was floated in May with the ministry holding internal discussions to define a 'boundary', crossing which an unruly passenger would be put in the list. A number of incidents involving members of Parliament such as Ravindra Gaikwad of the Shiv Sena and JC Diwakar Reddy of the TDP assaulting airline staff had resulted in clamour for an official no-fly list. Airlines such as Air India and IndiGo had barred the two MPs from flying for a few days following which they backed out.

