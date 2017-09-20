No floor test in Tamil Nadu until further orders: Madras High Court

The Dinakaran faction and Opposition DMK have been seeking a floor test, saying the government has lost majority. The Dinakaran faction and Opposition DMK have been seeking a floor test, saying the government has lost majority.

Political suspense in Tamil Nadu continued with the Madras High Court, hearing arguments on a petition by 18 AIADMK MLAs disqualified by the Speaker two days ago, extended its interim stay on a floor test in the state assembly until further orders. Justice M Duraiswamy also restrained the Election Commission of India from issuing any election notification to the 18 constituencies declared vacant following the disqualification of MLAs owing allegiance to the V K Sasikala faction of the AIADMK led by T T V Dinakaran.

Sasikala and Dinakaran were ousted from the party after Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam merged their factions last month to reach a power-sharing agreement. The Dinakaran faction and Opposition DMK have been seeking a floor test, saying the government has lost majority.

Hearing the petition against Speaker P Dhanapal’s decision to disqualify 18 MLAs, Justice Duraiswamy passed the interim order following arguments from senior advocate Dushyant Dave, who represented the 18 MLAs, and senior advocate C Aryama Sundaram who appeared on behalf of the Speaker. After recording submissions, the court passed the interim order and posted the matter to October 4 for further hearing.

Seeking cancellation of the disqualification of the MLAs, Dave said the fact that no MLA had defected from AIADMK made the Speaker’s action untenable under the anti-defection law. “The Speaker failed to keep in mind the Supreme Court ruling in the B S Yeddyurappa case,” he said.

Dave told the court that the decision to disqualify the MLAs was taken only to prove the majority of the government in a floor test. He said the MLAs had only made a representation to Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, expressing lack of confidence in the Chief Minister — and not the government.

“Speaker is not above law, and he too is bound to act within the Constitution,” Dave said, adding that the Speaker was acting like a political person and people in Delhi were controlling the affairs of the Tamil Nadu government. Speaker’s counsel Sundaram opposed the remark, saying it was unfair to blame the Centre for the developments.

